WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20.

As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run.

Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when it was opened to release other arrestees. A corrections officer alleged saw someone in an orange jumpsuit walk out and reported the escape.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Alday had recently been booked on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

A video posted to social media shows Alday running down the street in only his boxers, which was confirmed by the PCSD. The Pima County jail can be seen in the background of the video, along with “A” Mountain.

Alday has been described as a 6-foot, 185-pound Hispanic man with brown hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88CRIME.org .

According to Pima County Superior Court, Alday was placed on probation in July 2021 for an unlawful imprisonment case from the year before. He had been previously convicted of aggravated assault, kidnapping, burglary and flight from an officer in Pima County 2010 and flight from an officer in Pima County in 2018.

The PCSD said they are continuing all efforts to locate Alday and said anyone who helps him will be criminally prosecuted.

“We are conducting an administrative investigation and will address issues as part of a formal review and take corrective action,” the PCSD said. “This incident is still under investigation. To ensure the investigation is not compromised, we will release information as it is made available.”

