Two pick-sixes in first half lead Cardinals to 42-34 home victory over Saints

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals defense helped propel them to a 42-34 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday’s primetime game. The Red Birds defense recorded three interceptions, including two back-to-back pick-sixes in the first half. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 and grabbed their first home win.

Defense was the name of the game in the first half. Marco Wilson, Isaiah Simmons and Antonio Hamilton all picked off Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. Rookie running back Keontay Ingram also recorded his first NFL touchdown, tying the game at 14 apiece following Taysom Hill’s touchdown. The two pick-sixes helped give the Red Birds a commanding 28-14 lead going into halftime.

The Cardinals scored 29 total first half points the first six games. They have 28 tonight. Of course Thursday Night Football was the recipe. — Nick King (@NickKingSports) October 21, 2022

Cardinals offense seemed to get in a groove late in the third. With Kyler Murray at the helm, Cardinals tore through the Saints defense. A run from Ingram helped put the Cardinals at first and goal. A touchdown pass from Murray to Greg Dortch had the Cardinals up 35-17, and Murray notched his first touchdown. The Saints weren’t quite finished, though. Dalton connected with Juwan Johnson, who cut inside and walked into the endzone, cutting the lead to 35-24.

Eno Benjamin put the Cardinals ahead on the next drive. Benjamin pummeled through the line and was just able to break the plane. Cardinals tacked on another touchdown and a 42-24 lead. Johnson got one more touchdown for the Saints with just minutes left in the game, but the Cardinals were able to take home the win.

The Cardinals have put up 40 points for the first time since week 2 of 2016 against Tampa Bay — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) October 21, 2022

Saints initially got off to a quick start. Dalton led the Saints downfield in just four short plays, finishing off the drive with a 53-yard pass down the middle to Rashid Shaheed for the touchdown. Cardinals couldn’t answer with a touchdown but were able to grab the field goal from new kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, cutting the lead to 7-3. First quarters have not been kind to the Cardinals. The Red Birds have been outscored 41-3 in all first quarters so far this season.

Wilson wasn’t the only one “leaping” for joy this game — fans were too after the much-needed win. Fans packed State Farm Stadium before the game, donning Cardinals face paint and chains. Many felt confident going into the game, especially with veteran DeAndre Hopkins back on the field. “With Hopkins in, we’re going to do it. We’ll throw him a couple of bombs and it’s going to happen,” one fan said. Hopkins didn’t have any touchdowns but was still able to finish his first game with over 100 receiving yards.

Set your alarms for next game — the Cardinals will travel to Minnesota to face off against the Vikings on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m.

