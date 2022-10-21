Paul's Car Wash
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers

Donald Glenn Brown
Donald Glenn Brown(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to a Show Low store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump.

Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message to The Trumped Store on July 4.

Brown allegedly wrote the email from his mother’s home in Pinedale, which is about 15 miles from Show Low.

Authorities said Brown threatened to kill Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, a well-known but controversial Republican, and shoot up the store. Rogers, who lives in Flagstaff, and Eli Crane were in Show Low that day for a Fourth of July parade.

According to Steve Slaton, the owner of the Trumped Store, Rogers’ security team immediately got her to safety after the email was received.

The unedited email can be read below, but it contains threats of violence and profane language.

Authorities said Tucson middle school teacher Donald Glenn Brown sent a threatening email to a...
Authorities said Tucson middle school teacher Donald Glenn Brown sent a threatening email to a Trump merchandise store in Show Low.(The Trumped Store)

A Navajo County grand jury indicted Brown for threats “to commit an act of terrorism” on Oct. 4.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers arrested Brown in Tucson on Sept. 7 and he was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. As of Oct. 21, he is not in custody in either Pima or Navajo County.

The Tucson Unified School District confirmed Brown was a music teacher at Pistor Middle School. The district said he has not been in a classroom since his arrest.

