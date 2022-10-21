Sun City’s DIY haunted house

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — When the October night falls over Sun City, one neighborhood transforms into a frightening scene. Skeletons point, every few feet to guide lost or curious travelers, to a ghost town near 117th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. A house vanishes and in its place appears Carson City.

The elaborate Halloween display put together by Valley native Craig David Flores, with help from his friends and neighbors, made a return last year. He took a 10 year break from decorating his front yard after his children were born, Flores told Arizona’s Family. Carson City’s first iteration appeared 12 years ago. Back then, it was a one-story tall. Now, it’s two-stories because people could still see the house, Flores said.

He figured out how to make talking and moving skeletons by learning from others on a message forum. YouTube wasn’t like it is today, Flores said, so he couldn’t refer to DIY video clips. It was all text and photos for his haunted house education.

First, Flores created all of the props. Three of the skeletons are fitted with servomotors taken from radio controlled cars, the falling ladder, the moving box, the flying grim reaper and more. Then he wrote a story based on the props he made. Music, movement, lights and dialogue are all controlled with a laptop. Flores said he doesn’t voice the skeletons.

