Student reportedly followed by unknown man while walking to Phoenix YMCA after school

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a student from Kyrene Altadeña Middle School said a man followed and grabbed her while she was walking to a Phoenix YMCA on Friday after school.

According to a letter sent to parents, Kyrene Emergency Management said the student was walking to the YMCA near Desert Foothills Parkway when she saw a man following her. The letter says the man grabbed her shoulder to stop her from walking. Kyrene Emergency Management says that the student was able to go into a bank and tell employees what happened. The man then left, but his whereabouts are unknown. Police haven’t released a description of the man.

A letter from the Kyrene School District was sent out to families.

Dear Altadeña, Cerritos and Sierra Communities, We want to inform you of an incident that occurred near Desert Foothills Parkway involving one of our students. While walking from the Altadeña campus to the YMCA, a student observed a male suspect following her on foot. The suspect then grabbed her shoulder in an attempt to stop her from walking. Fortunately, the student was able to enter a nearby bank to notify employees of the incident. The suspect then left in an unknown direction. Phoenix police are actively investigating this incident. Incidents like this one are opportunities to address safety before and after school. Talk with your child about safety precautions such as: never telling a stranger his or her name, never walking alone and staying on the sidewalk. If your children ever feel unsafe due to interaction with a stranger, they should call 911. We share this information not to cause alarm but to make sure our community is informed and vigilant. Please contact us if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Kyrene Emergency Management

