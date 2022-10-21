Prescott Valley police arrest woman accused in string of thefts, assaulting store employee

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Prescott Valley police say they’ve arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods from several stores around town over the last several months.

Police say they were able to track down Kaylin Forest, 25, after surveillance video and help from witnesses after she reportedly stole $2,700 worth of merchandise from Home Depot and Walmart stores in the area between June and October. Ultimately, help from witnesses at the store from one of her last robberies helped authorities track her down.

Just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, officers were called out to the Home Depot on State Route 69. When they showed up, they learned that Forest had reportedly scanned two $10 items in the self-checkout area before trying to walk away with a shopping cart full of tools and equipment. When an employee attempted to stop her, she allegedly rammed them with a shopping cart and took off. A nearby witness found Forest’s cell phone, which she had dropped before driving away. A second witness was able to take note of the suspect’s license plate and vehicle description.

Over the next few days, detectives in Prescott Valley pinpointed Forest and worked with the Chino Valley Police Dept. on Tuesday to arrest her. She was then booked into the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office on two warrants, two felony charges, and a misdemeanor charge. Details on the exact charges she’s facing and a booking photo weren’t immediately released.

