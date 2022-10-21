Police say Fentanyl overdose lead to crash in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Prescott Valley police say officers arrested a man Thursday night after saving his life following a Fentanyl overdose.

According to police, witnesses saw a truck crash into a ditch around 7:45 p.m. near Florentine Road and North Golden Way. Witnesses said they noticed the driver’s foot was still on the gas pedal with the engine still revving, so one of them placed the truck in park. No one else was hurt.

Once officers arrived, they began lifesaving efforts using Narcan on the driver, identified as 27-year-old Charles Broan. He was resuscitated and transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators say Broan was using Fentanyl while driving before passing out and crashing his truck. Broan was booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges of DUI (drugs), aggravated DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police are waiting for results of an additional drug test and say additional charges could be possible.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.