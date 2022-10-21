Phoenix to host town hall meetings following federal water cuts to Colorado River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix along and the city’s water experts will host town halls in the weeks ahead to discuss recent water cuts to the Colorado River and answer questions.

Pheonix Water declared a Stage 1 Water Alert in June and activated its Drought Management Plan. In August, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation declared a Tier 2a shortage for the Colorado River in 2023 under the Drought Contingency Plan. That means a reduction that could impact Phoenix and the surrounding areas.

At the town hall meetings, speakers will focus on how the City of Phoenix manages water supplies and discuss decades of planning that have helped prepare for a situation like this. That includes a future where Phoenix will rely less on the Colorado River.

Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about water conservation efforts. Below is a list of the upcoming town halls:

Saturday, Oct. 22 | 11 a.m. | Burton Barr Central Library - 1221 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Thursday, Oct. 27 | 6 p.m. | Sunnyslope Community Center - 802 E Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Thursday, Nov. 3 | 6 p.m. | Longview Neighborhood Recreation Center - 4040 N 14th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Wednesday, Nov. 9 | Noon | Saguaro Library - 2808 N 46th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Thursday, Nov. 10 | 6 p.m. | Goelet A.C. Beuf Community Center - 3435 W Pinnacle Peak Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Saturday, Nov. 12 | 10 a.m. | Maryvale Community Center - 4420 N 51st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85031

Monday, Nov. 14 | 6 p.m. | Paradise Valley Community Center - 17402 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | 6 p.m. | Virtual via Webex

Wednesday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | South Mountain Community Library - 7050 S 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042

For more, visit Phoenix.gov/drought.

