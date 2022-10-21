Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Person hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in east Phoenix

One person was hurt in an east Phoenix apartment fire early Friday.
One person was hurt in an east Phoenix apartment fire early Friday.(Courtesy: Phoenix Fire Dept.)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt in a fire that damaged an east Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning.

TRENDING: Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. While fighting the fire, crews found an adult suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
More children are filling up Arizona hospital beds; here’s why
Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for
Upcoming town halls will focus on how the City of Phoenix manages water supplies to answer...
Phoenix to host town hall meetings following federal water cuts to Colorado River
City of Phoenix to host town hall meetings on Colorado River shortages