Person hospitalized after early morning apartment fire in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person was hurt in a fire that damaged an east Phoenix apartment complex Friday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road just after 6 a.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from an apartment on the first floor. While fighting the fire, crews found an adult suffering from minor burns and smoke inhalation. That person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

