NTSB: Small plane ran into bad weather before Arizona crash

The Texas couple flew into a storm before crashing in Northern Arizona
The Texas couple flew into a storm before crashing in Northern Arizona(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SELIGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A preliminary government report offers a preview into the last moments of a flight that crashed in Seligman, Arizona on Sept. 13. The National Transportation Safety Board report says the small plane left Double Eagle II Airport in Albuquerque early that morning and traveled almost two hours before hitting a storm.

The plane made a drastic left turn, followed by a steep descending right turn before crashing. Student pilot, 42-year-old Chad Wilson, and the passenger, 42-year-old Brandi Wilson, died in the crash. The married Texas couple never made it to their destination, Henderson, Nevada.

The report says the weather had moderate to heavy precipitation. An uninvolved pilot in that the area reported “serious moderate turbulence.” Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash. They saw smoke, but weren’t able to locate the airplane. Later that day, an Arizona DPS Air Rescue Helicopter discovered the crash site where they found the couple.

An examination of the accident site revealed that a debris field about 2 miles long with sections of both wings strewn along the desert terrain. The NTSB said the plane’s left flap and rudder weren’t located after the crash.

