Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a leaf blower.(KXLN)
By WRDW staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT/Gray News) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a home in Georgia.

The accident happened Wednesday in Martinez.

Authorities said 22-year-old Keontae Alston, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned.

According to officials, bystanders pulled him from the pool, but rescue crews could not save him.

First responders pronounced Alston dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
Donald Glenn Brown
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
Matthew Michael Messer, 27, is accused of secretly recording videos of a 16-year-old girl at a...
Man accused of taking ‘creepshot’ videos of teen girl at Phoenix church
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Miami.
Judge tosses challenge to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Eagles are landing in the Valley for their Hotel California Tour in 2023
Eagles’ Hotel California Tour returns to Phoenix in 2023