Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend

The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is taking place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at Westworld in north Scottsdale.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended).

The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is taking place on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 at Westworld in north Scottsdale. From 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. each day, competitors will showcase the talent and bravery needed to keep our communities safe. This event is the largest event of its kind in the country, with demonstrations of mega police gear and specialty units in addition to vendors vying for exposure to police departments.

“We take pride in these police K-9 trials as the largest in the country. It’s a great event for all of Arizona to be proud of and the fact that we’re hosting fellow public safety professionals from around the country who recognize the value in all we do,” said Tony Sanborn, director of operations for the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association.

For us here in the Valley, visitors will be able to watch safety demonstrations by Phoenix police’s SWAT and bomb squad units, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Pinal County Air Support, and the Phoenix Fire Department’s search and rescue K-9s.

It’s affordable for the family to attend, too. Tickets are only $5 and children 12 and under get free admission.

For more information, click/tap here.

