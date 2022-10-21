Father of 12-year-old struck by lightning in Sun City West given life-saving award

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an extraordinary weather event last weekend, when a bolt of lightning struck 12-year-old Ella Jorgensen, military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life.

“On behalf of The Arizona Fire Medical Authority, we’d like to present Steven with his plaque for all the life-saving efforts that you’ve made,” Deputy Chief Eric Kriwer said.

Jorgensen says it was a normal day of rain in Arizona. He, Ella, and her friends were visiting grandparents in Sun City West when storms rolled through. “We were all in the backyard, her friend and her little brother wanted to go play out in the rain, so I figured, OK, go ahead,” he said.

What started as an innocent act soon turned into a life-or-death situation. When Ella stepped outside, thunder began to rumble. “I watched that lightning hit my daughter,” Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen said Ella was barefoot, wearing a metal necklace, and her friend wearing shoes right next to her wasn’t hit. When he got to Ella, he said she wasn’t breathing, and survival mode kicked in. He began chest compressions. “I got her up and going a little bit; she was opening her eyes and breathing,” Jorgensen said.

Ella’s heart stopped three times before paramedics arrived. First responders said if it weren’t for CPR training, Ella’s outcome would have been different. She is being treated for burns to the chest, inner thighs, calf, and upper respiratory system. Jorgensen said although she is tired and gaining her strength back, Ella is in good spirits.

