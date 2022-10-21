Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

All five family members were taken to various hospitals. Firefighters didn’t give the extent of their injuries, but said they’re all expected to survive. The driver wasn’t hurt and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital, investigators said. Van Buren Street and Dysart Road are closed while detectives investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.