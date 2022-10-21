Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Family of 5 hospitalized after driver hits them outside of crosswalk in Avondale

All five family members were taken to various hospitals.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family of five, including three kids, are in the hospital after a driver hit them while jaywalking in Avondale on Thursday night. Firefighters say a mother was carrying a baby in her arms and the father was pushing a double stroller with two kids inside when they were hit near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street.

TRENDING: Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race

All five family members were taken to various hospitals. Firefighters didn’t give the extent of their injuries, but said they’re all expected to survive. The driver wasn’t hurt and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital, investigators said. Van Buren Street and Dysart Road are closed while detectives investigate. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Nicholas Gregory says he was headed to work when he was attacked.
Man attacked and robbed by hammer-wielding suspect on light rail in Phoenix
Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting
Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting
Jorgensen was recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his...
Father of 12-year-old struck by lightning in Sun City West given life-saving award