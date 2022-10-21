A fall storm is on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A big weather change is on the way for the weekend. Look for one last warm and dry day across our region today. Morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s will warm to 91 degrees in the Valley today under sunny skies.

A large trough of low pressure is moving our way from the northwest. As this trough deepens and sinks south into the Great Basin this weekend, several big weather changes can be expected for Arizona.

On Saturday, look for strong winds across the state. In the Valley, we’ll get a breezy day with southwesterly winds of up to 20 miles per hour gusting to 30 miles per hour. In the high country, a Wind Advisory has been issued for Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Look for wind speeds there between 20 and 35 miles per hour, with gusts possible up to 55 miles per hour.

Rain chances start for the Valley Saturday evening and continue throughout the day on Sunday. Rain chances are at about 20 percent for the Phoenix metro area. In the high country, rain Saturday and Sunday will change over to snow at times, with a light dusting possible for some mountain communities and 1-3″ possible at the highest elevations including the White Mountains.

Look for colder air to arrive on Sunday with the cold front. Valley highs drop to the 70s for Sunday through the middle of next week with morning lows in the 50s. In the high country, highs will drop to the 30s and 40s by Monday with a hard freeze likely on Monday or Tuesday as well for morning lows in the 20s.

