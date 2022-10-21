Eagles’ Hotel California Tour returns to Phoenix in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Hey, there desperados! The Eagles return to the Valley of the Sun in 2023 for their latest Hotel California Tour. The legendary band will land March 1 at Footprint Center, where they will perform with a live accompanying choir and orchestra.

According to Live Nation, the concert will begin with the band performing the entirety of the “Hotel California” album, a short intermission, and then a complete set of their greatest hits.

Eagles (not ‘The Eagles’) extend the tour to include Phoenix, Portland, San Jose, Palm Springs, and San Diego. Tickets for the Phoenix show go on sale Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices won’t be available until the day and time of the sale.

The 26-time platinum album was first released in 1976 and received rave reviews. The album won two Grammy Awards for the song “New Kid in Town” and the titular “Hotel California.” As of 2018, the album has sold 32 million copies worldwide.

