Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

Northern Arizona may see fewer snow days this winter.
By Royal Norman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

90-Day Precipitation Dec. 2022-Feb 2023
90-day Temperature Outlook Dec. 2022-Feb. 2023
The outlook paints above-average precipitation and below-average temperatures in the northern tier of states. That could result in a snowier winter in some places. The Pacific Northwest and the Great Lakes states, in particular, may have to deal with a lot of winter weather.

Here in Arizona, it seems like a story we’re getting all too used to hearing: better chances for drier and warmer-than-average conditions. For our water supply, it’s all about the snowpack. And things don’t look so good for the watersheds in Arizona and the Colorado River watershed. But remember, these outlooks are by no means precise forecasts. Instead, they are trying to give planners an idea of what to expect over the winter. If anything, we’ll also continue to see wild fluctuations in weather patterns, a seeming result of global warming.

As you probably know, we’re way behind on rainfall this year at Phoenix Sky Harbor. So far, we’ve received 3.73″ of rain. That’s about 2 inches behind the average pace.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

