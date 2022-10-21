Buckeye firefighters joined cooking competition to raise money for Arizona Burn Foundation

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over the past month, two members of the City of Buckeye Fire Dept. took part in a fundraiser called “Cook Like A Firefighter.”

The purpose of the challenge was to raise money that would be donated to the Arizona Burn Foundation. Buckeye Fire Chief Jake Rhoades placed 8th, raising $1,116, while Firefighter Cory Wenzl placed 3rd overall, raising $3,567.

In all, the department raised $4,683! That made up part of the $23,708 in donations given to the Arizona Burn Foundation. Check out the video for more!

