Buckeye firefighters joined cooking competition to raise money for Arizona Burn Foundation

Members of the fire department worked to raise money for the Arizona Burn Foundation.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over the past month, two members of the City of Buckeye Fire Dept. took part in a fundraiser called “Cook Like A Firefighter.”

The purpose of the challenge was to raise money that would be donated to the Arizona Burn Foundation. Buckeye Fire Chief Jake Rhoades placed 8th, raising $1,116, while Firefighter Cory Wenzl placed 3rd overall, raising $3,567.

In all, the department raised $4,683! That made up part of the $23,708 in donations given to the Arizona Burn Foundation. Check out the video for more!

