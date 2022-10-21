Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Voters rank quality of candidates, direction state is heading

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. The poll surveyed likely Arizona 2022 General Election voters with a history of electoral participation and was balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region, and gender. The live interview survey of voters was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs to landline and cell phone users. Based on previous midterm election trends, the partisan advantage was set at +8% GOP. The margin of error is ±4.3%.

Beyond the ballots

HighGround surveyed voters about specific races, asking which candidate they would vote for, along with a sampling of proposition measures on the ballot. Another question asked for a more broad response:

In general, how would you rate the quality of the candidates in Arizona Elections?

Participants were asked to choose on a scale of one to five, one being Extremely Poor and five as Excellent. Voters could also respond with Don’t Know/Refused.

Historically, typical responses to that question have not been favorable for candidates across the board. In this election, per HighGround’s survey, voters’ answers were a little different.

5.6% Extremely Poor

16.8% Below Average

43.8% Average

20.4% Above Average

3.8% Excellent

9.6% Don’t Know/Refused

The average is somehow average

The general consensus is that Arizona candidates in this midterm election are … average, with a mean score of 3.00.

“We look at the mean score for these and anything above a three is well-regarded, (and) three is average,” explained Paul Bentz, HighGround Senior Vice President for Research and Strategy. “When you add up these scores, the Extremely Poor all the way to Excellent, the mean score is a dead-even three-oh-oh. I could not believe it.”

Other trends Bentz noticed are that Republicans are slightly more inclined to think their candidates are better, while unaffiliated voters don’t hold theirs in the same regard.

“When we look at this, there isn’t this driving narrative. You’ve got about 23% of voters who think that the candidates are bad and you have about 23% who think they’re above average,” Bentz said. “And that sort of evens it out and creates this balanced category.” He continued, “I think people assume that because we hear that feedback, ‘oh, they’re all terrible, throw them out,’ what we actually see is that they’re all fine.”

Where Arizona is headed

HighGround also asked survey participants if Arizona is headed in the right or wrong direction. Per survey results, 51.8% responded either Probably Wrong Direction or Definitely Wrong Direction, while only 25.4% feel the state is on the right track.

“This is about the lowest we’ve seen total Right Direction in the last five years,” Bentz said. “There’s a pretty significant amount of pessimism in the electorate right now.”

Bentz says that in the past, HighGround has generally seen responses with about 30% saying the country was heading in the right direction and an even higher percentage for Arizona, in the 40s. That started to fluctuate following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and into the following year. “For the last year or so, since about April (2021), it’s been a prolonged period of negativity towards the direction of the state,” Bentz said.

Continuing Coverage

