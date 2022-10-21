Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Voters rank quality of candidates, direction state is heading

Midterm Election Graphic
Midterm Election Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters.

About the Survey

The survey was conducted among likely voters from October 12 through 13, 2022, with a random sample of 500 people. The poll surveyed likely Arizona 2022 General Election voters with a history of electoral participation and was balanced to model the likely turnout of voters across party, age, region, and gender. The live interview survey of voters was conducted by HighGround Public Affairs to landline and cell phone users. Based on previous midterm election trends, the partisan advantage was set at +8% GOP. The margin of error is ±4.3%.

Beyond the ballots

HighGround surveyed voters about specific races, asking which candidate they would vote for, along with a sampling of proposition measures on the ballot. Another question asked for a more broad response:

In general, how would you rate the quality of the candidates in Arizona Elections?

Participants were asked to choose on a scale of one to five, one being Extremely Poor and five as Excellent. Voters could also respond with Don’t Know/Refused.

Historically, typical responses to that question have not been favorable for candidates across the board. In this election, per HighGround’s survey, voters’ answers were a little different.

  • 5.6% Extremely Poor
  • 16.8% Below Average
  • 43.8% Average
  • 20.4% Above Average
  • 3.8% Excellent
  • 9.6% Don’t Know/Refused

The average is somehow average

The general consensus is that Arizona candidates in this midterm election are … average, with a mean score of 3.00.

“We look at the mean score for these and anything above a three is well-regarded, (and) three is average,” explained Paul Bentz, HighGround Senior Vice President for Research and Strategy. “When you add up these scores, the Extremely Poor all the way to Excellent, the mean score is a dead-even three-oh-oh. I could not believe it.”

Other trends Bentz noticed are that Republicans are slightly more inclined to think their candidates are better, while unaffiliated voters don’t hold theirs in the same regard.

“When we look at this, there isn’t this driving narrative. You’ve got about 23% of voters who think that the candidates are bad and you have about 23% who think they’re above average,” Bentz said. “And that sort of evens it out and creates this balanced category.” He continued, “I think people assume that because we hear that feedback, ‘oh, they’re all terrible, throw them out,’ what we actually see is that they’re all fine.”

Where Arizona is headed

HighGround also asked survey participants if Arizona is headed in the right or wrong direction. Per survey results, 51.8% responded either Probably Wrong Direction or Definitely Wrong Direction, while only 25.4% feel the state is on the right track.

“This is about the lowest we’ve seen total Right Direction in the last five years,” Bentz said. “There’s a pretty significant amount of pessimism in the electorate right now.”

Bentz says that in the past, HighGround has generally seen responses with about 30% saying the country was heading in the right direction and an even higher percentage for Arizona, in the 40s. That started to fluctuate following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 and into the following year. “For the last year or so, since about April (2021), it’s been a prolonged period of negativity towards the direction of the state,” Bentz said.

Continuing Coverage

Links to our previous reports as part of the Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey:

Stay up-to-date with our election headlines and be sure to check out our Voter’s Guide, covering everything from different ways to vote, to how to track the status of your ballot.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

D-backs, Cards owners help fund controversial attack ad against Julie Gunnigle

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals donated to a group that created a controversial ad targeting Democrat Julie Gunnigle.

Politics

Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Briana Whitney
What has Gunnigle’s campaign so angry is the ad uses a large mugshot of her campaign manager, who is Black.

Politics

Rep. Gallego looks to crack down on foreign governments using Arizona water

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By David Baker
The high tax would apply to "water-intensive crops" grown in drought-stricken states by foreign countries.

Politics

Former President Barack Obama endorses Katie Hobbs

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alexis Cortez
Obama is showing his support for Hobbs just a few weeks away from the general election.

Latest News

Election

Investigator confident that Pinal County election problems shouldn’t repeat

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kit Silavong
The investigator says the election challenges are being met with much assistance from this board and the county attorney’s office.

Election

Maricopa County election officials try to ease concerns, dispel rumors

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kit Silavong
Maricopa County election officials try to get the facts out and get ahead of misinformation.

Politics

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Abraham Hamadeh are running for offices that play a central role in administering or certifying elections and earned Trump’s support by spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election.

Voter's Guide

What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
By Peter Valencia and AZFamily Digital News Staff
There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process.

News

Where do voters stand on Prop 211 & Prop 310 in Arizona

Updated: 24 hours ago
|
Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this for the midterms

Election

Maricopa County election officials respond to worker harassment

Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST
|
By Elliott Polakoff
Arizona’s Family visited the Maricopa County voting tabulation center and saw three people posted outside of it.