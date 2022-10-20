WM Phoenix Open more than doubles total purse size for 2023, winner takes home $3+ million

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- All of the top golfers participating in the WM Phoenix Open will be going home with a good chunk of money next year. PGA Tour officials announced the winnings for the Scottsdale event in 2023 are increasing to $20 million, quite the jump from this year’s $8.2 million. The top golfer in 2023 will take home roughly $3.6 million. Earlier this year, winner Scottie Scheffler earned $1.47 million.

“We are obviously extremely excited and honored for the WM Phoenix Open to have an elevated purse and feature so many of the best players in the world for the 2023 PGA TOUR season,” said 2023 tournament chairman Pat Williams. “We traditionally showcase top-notch fields with the world’s best players year in and year out, but this will ensure the participation of the top players in the world at the WM Phoenix Open in 2023. This is a huge win for our fans, they can know with certainty that their favorite PGA Tour players will be competing at TPC Scottsdale in February.”

Preparations are currently underway for the Open, which is from Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Free admission will be on Monday and Tuesday, and other days range from $50 to $75. For more information on ticket prices, visit wmphoenixopen.com/tickets/general-admission.

