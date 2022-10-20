What Arizona voters need to know about the 10 major propositions on the ballot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are 10 propositions on this year’s ballot including three that, if passed, would make significant changes to the voter initiative process. But those aren’t the only issues being presented to voters. Arizona’s Family has you covered on what you need to know on what’s further down the ballot.

Prop 128: Overturning Voter-Approved Initiatives

Proposition 128 would allow state lawmakers to change any voter-approved initiative found illegal or unconstitutional with a simple majority rather than a three-fourths vote.

Prop 129: Changes to Voter-Approved Initiatives

Proposition 129 would limit the scope of voter initiatives to address only one subject at a time. Supporters say it will keep elections simple and voter-friendly. In addition, keeping one item at a time can prevent complicated or “hidden agenda” legislation from being packed in. However, opponents say it could deter initiatives from being comprehensive and inclusive.

Prop 130: Property Tax

If passed, this constitutional amendment would make some changes regarding property tax exemptions and allows exemptions for veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers as soon as they become Arizona residents. Supporters say it allows disabled veterans to obtain financial relief already listed in the Arizona constitution but isn’t being offered based on a technicality. There are no major opposers to this initiative.

Prop 131: Arizona to create “Lieutenant Governor” position

Prop 131, if passed, would amend the state’s constitution to create the position of Lieutenant Governor beginning in 2026, replacing the secretary of state as the first line of succession. It provides a familiar model to other states, providing a ticket for who will assume the role of office should the governor be unable to carry out their duties. (Only five states in the U.S. don’t have this position). It also won’t create a bigger government, as this proposal would require the Lt. Governor to assume a current executive position.

Prop 132: 60% Vote Requirement for Voter-Driven Tax Amendments

Proposition 132 would require any initiative that would create a new tax receives 60% of the vote to become law. However, there are several groups opposed, many saying this would disregard the majority rule of the people, putting more power back into the hands of state legislators.

What else is on the ballot?

Also on the ballot include the following:

Potential protections against predatory medical debt collection.

Allowing undocumented immigrants access to in-state tuition

Campaign finance disclosures (aka “anti-dark money”)

Tuition changes for undocumented immigrants.

An increase in funding for rural fire districts.

Prop 209: Predatory Debt

Prop 209 covers medical debt, lowers the maximum interest rate from 10 to 3%, and protects more property from being seized or garnished. Supporters say it will protect families and small businesses and save their property. Opponents say it could lead to higher costs for everyone else and that lenders may be less inclined to offer financing.

Prop 211: “Voters Right To Know”

What is it? It targets so-called “Dark money” in our state’s elections. And it appears voters are mostly in favor of the initiative. If passed, It would ban big money donations from anonymous sources and increase reporting requirements.

More than 68 percent of likely voters surveyed by Arizona’s Family/Highground are in favor of full disclosure, while 13.8% are opposed. Approximately 17.8% are still undecided.

Prop 308: “Dreamers” & In-State Tuition

Proposition 308 would guarantee in-state college tuition for students who graduate from a school in Arizona regardless of immigration status. To qualify, they would have to spend at least two years attending a public or private school in our state. They would also be eligible for state financial aid at public universities and community colleges across our state.

Prop 310: Fire District Tax

Proposition 310 would increase the state’s sales tax by a tenth of a percent. That money would go to fire districts across the state, primarily those in rural areas.

Supporters say the money would help cut response times to emergency calls in rural areas, especially along our freeways. The argument against this is that there aren’t enough people living in small, rural communities in those areas to pay for the necessary response.

A large number of those surveyed by Arizona’s Family/Highground pollsters -- 27.8%, are still undecided on this issue. “Yes” currently outweighs the “Nos” by a very narrow margin.

