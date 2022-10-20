Weekend storm to bring breezy changes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunshine, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures are on the way today in the Valley. Look for a high of 91 degrees in Phoenix, which is a couple of degrees above normal for this time of year.

High pressure has strengthened over the Southwest, which will lead to warmer temperatures near 90 degrees both today and tomorrow. Dry weather and lighter winds continue as well through the end of the workweek. A major weather pattern change is still on track to arrive this weekend.

Our first major fall storm system of the year is set to arrive Saturday through Monday. Major impacts for Arizona include windy weather on Saturday and precipitation chances late Saturday into Sunday. For the Valley, Saturday will be breezy, with winds near 20 miles per hour during the afternoon and evening, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Gusts to 50 or even 60 miles per hour are possible in the high country.

Rain chances for the Valley are near 20 percent for Saturday night and Sunday. In the high country, rain chances are higher, and snow could fall above 6500 feet. While communities like Flagstaff may only see a dusting of snow, a couple of inches of powder are likely on the San Francisco Peaks and in the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona.

Temperatures will turn colder with this storm. Saturday, Valley highs top out near 88 degrees but fall to the upper 70s or Sunday afternoon and into early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

