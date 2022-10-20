Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

VIDEO: Students show off their rides on ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’

A school district in Wisconsin celebrates 'Drive your tractor to School Day' with its students. (Source: Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WITTENBERG, Wis. (Gray News) - Have you ever driven a tractor? How about taking one to school legally?

Dozens of high school students in Wisconsin got a chance to drive their tractors to school on Thursday.

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood School District shared a video of the impressive lineup of tractors as students made their way to campus.

School district officials said the line of tractors the community saw heading to school was students participating in its ‘Drive your Tractor to School Day’ event.

The district said more than 20 tractors were already in a school parking lot at the start of the event Thursday morning.

Officials thanked the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department for supporting the students while they traveled to school.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The judge wrote that because the six Republican-led states failed to establish they had...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and followed by a group of individuals...
Arizona Secretary of State’s office refers voter intimidation complaint to Justice Department
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden stumps for Pa.’s Fetterman, says ‘world is looking’
A report estimates the company uses enough water to supply about 54,000 homes.
Rep. Gallego looks to crack down on foreign governments using Arizona water
While most strains of bird flu only kill poultry like chickens and turkeys, this one is...
Nearly 30 birds all infected with bird flu found dead in a Chandler community