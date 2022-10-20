Paul's Car Wash
Suspect tased by DPS troopers on the Loop 202 in the East Valley

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was tased by DPS Troopers on Loop 202 near Mesa Drive on Thursday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of a crash involving a car that hit a brick retaining wall on Loop 202 just before 8 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found no one inside the car, but as investigators worked the scene, a man, who has not yet been identified, came up to them, walking quickly from the overpass.

Troopers say the man was “erratic’ and fighting with them as they took him into custody. He tried to take off, and that’s when he was tased. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to face forgery, trespassing, and resisting arrest charges, but additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

