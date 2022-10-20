Spirit Of Arizona Tours is the perfect way to learn about dark Phoenix history

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is just days away, and there’s no shortage of spooky things you can visit around Phoenix, but there’s only one place you can get a “Murders and Mysteries Haunted tour,” and that tour company is Spirit of Arizona Tours.

But this isn’t just a tour of old abandoned places, this is an actual tour based on real-life events and crimes that took place in Arizona. Good Morning Arizona caught up with Jarrod Riddle to learn more about this tour, by stopping by Rosson House, a haunted Victorian-era mansion that was the site of multiple deaths and the house of Winne Ruth Judd who is accused of murdering her two roommates in 1931.

