Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Spirit Of Arizona Tours is the perfect way to learn about dark Phoenix history

Explore the historic, the haunted and the hidden corners of the state with Spirit of Arizona Tours.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Halloween is just days away, and there’s no shortage of spooky things you can visit around Phoenix, but there’s only one place you can get a “Murders and Mysteries Haunted tour,” and that tour company is Spirit of Arizona Tours.

But this isn’t just a tour of old abandoned places, this is an actual tour based on real-life events and crimes that took place in Arizona. Good Morning Arizona caught up with Jarrod Riddle to learn more about this tour, by stopping by Rosson House, a haunted Victorian-era mansion that was the site of multiple deaths and the house of Winne Ruth Judd who is accused of murdering her two roommates in 1931.

For more information, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Spirit of Arizona tours offers spooky, Halloween fun in Phoenix
File photo of domestic violence awareness
ASU project hopes to learn more about domestic violent partners, their victims
This camp encourage girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement.
Aspire Academy camp inspires Valley girls to learn about police, fire careers
Research project at ASU works to learn more about domestic violence risk factors