Sources: Fake Amazon drivers stealing Phoenix-area credit cards are part of crime ring

Sources told Arizona’s Family that the thieves started in California and made their way to Arizona.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have an Arizona’s Family exclusive with new details on thieves impersonating Amazon drivers and scamming Valley families out of their Capital One credit cards. This string of crimes, Arizona’s Family has learned, is no coincidence. Instead, it’s a part of an organized crime ring that’s racked up a million dollars in fraudulent charges. “Once is just random, twice is coincidence. Three or more and you got to start putting it together,” said Brandon Winkel, whose credit card was recently stolen.

Sources told Arizona’s Family that the thieves started in California and made their way to Arizona. Winkel and his wife are victims in Phoenix. “It’s rehearsed. They got something going on,” said Winkel.

A spokesperson for Capital One said they cannot publicly comment on the status of the investigation with law enforcement involved, but sources told Arizona’s Family that the crooks have stolen up to 150 credit cards and defrauded around $1 million. The Winkels are out $16,000 and were told, so far, no refunds are on the way from Capital One. “When that happened, they made us responsible and closed both of our accounts,” said Winkel. “I was shocked and nervous. Like, it was a huge debt. How are you going to recover from that?”

Amazon told Arizona’s Family that GPS tracking revealed none of their employees or third-party companies are part of the thefts. Capital One said it will give Winkel’s fraud case a closer look.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

