Popular Phoenix restaurant cited for having 7 major health code violations

By Jason Barry
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:36 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for October 19, 2022:

Phat Turtle BBQ - 30845 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ

3 violations

  • Employee hugged another worker then didn’t wash up
  • Chicken wings stored below raw beef

IHOP - 3495 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, AZ

3 violations

  • Trays of ground beef stored above cooked bacon
  • Sausage gravy not cooling properly

Haiku Tokyo - 2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ

3 violations

  • Worker using register then making food
  • Bowl and spatula in a hand wash sink

Kahu Hawaiian BBQ - 7509 E. Encanto Boulevard, Phoenix, AZ

3 violations

  • Cabbage left out on prep table
  • Phone cord directly touching food

Salt Tacos Y Tequila - 2450 W. Happy Valley Road, Phoenix, AZ

7 violations

  • 2 bottles of Clorox cleaner hanging above liquor bottles
  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes without washing hands
  • Raw shrimp not thawing properly

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores:

Rib Shop - 4131 N. 83rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ

McDonald’s - 2882 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ

Bikini Cocktail Lounge - 1502 NW Grand Avenue, Phoenix, AZ

Sacks Sandwicherie - 231 W. Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ

Burrito Express - 450 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ

Cracker Barrel - 606 S Watson Road, Buckeye, AZ

