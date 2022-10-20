Phoenix-area couples forced to cancel vacations; why won’t trip insurance pay up?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Phoenix-area couples booked river cruises in Europe but due to medical emergencies, they each had to cancel. Thankfully, they had paid for trip insurance. But months later, they’re asking where the money is. Jan and Don Roller love to travel. “Oh my gosh, it’s just been the best,” Jan Roller said. “You know, once we retired, and we were able to go, we’ve just we’ve been going. You know, every other year we try and make a fairly big trip.”

The last big trip they planned was a river cruise through Paris and Normandy. The tickets for everything totaled more than $12,000. They were scheduled to set sail in October of 2021. However, just six months before their departure, something happened. “And in April of 2021, that’s when Don fell and had his really bad accident,” Jan Roller said.

Don Roller suffered a broken neck and spent three months in the hospital. Their river cruise was suddenly out of the question. But thankfully, they had a safety net. “When you get to a certain age, you always buy trip insurance,” Jan Roller said.

Jan and Don had purchased trip insurance through a company called TripMate. Jan Roller filed a claim while Don Roller was still in the hospital, asking to be reimbursed their $12,000. But a year and a half later, they’re still waiting for TripMate to send their money.

It turns out they’re not alone. Daniel and Carol Mueller have been all over the world -- from a winery in France to a kangaroo habitat down under. They also booked a European river cruise at the cost of $16,000 and had it insured through the same company, TripMate. “We were supposed to go to this in May, and then my husband suffered a back injury,” Carol Mueller said. “And we had to cancel, which was very disappointing.” So, the couple put in a claim with TripMate back in June. But after repeated phone calls to the company, they haven’t received their money either.

“This has been extremely frustrating,” Carol Mueller said. “And I’ve tried to be patient and I’ve tried to be nice and I’ve tried to not be frustrated, but I’m wanting to travel again.”

Frustrated, both couples, who don’t know each other, contacted On Your Side for help. “I reached out to On Your Side because I’ve seen your segment on television frequently and typically you get positive results in an expeditious manner,” Carol Mueller said. “Maybe you guys can help,” Jan Roller said. “I mean, I don’t know where else to go.”

On Your Side reached out to TripMate and asked them to look into both couples’ claims. After all, the Muellers and Rollers are out a lot of money and need to be reimbursed. TripMate is still investigating the issue for On Your Side. But in the meantime, these retirees say this is exactly why they purchased travel insurance and wonder what the hold-up is. “We want to travel again, and I don’t want to book any costly trip like this until I get the $16,000-plus back in my bank account,” Carol Mueller said.

