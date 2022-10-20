Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Over $100,000 in damage reported after home vandalized in Yavapai County

Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.
Someone broke into a Congress home, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.(Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a house under construction in Congress was vandalized, leaving behind over $100,000 in damage.

Investigators say the suspect broke in through a kitchen window at the home on South Alva Lane sometime over the weekend between 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10. A contractor coming to work on the home discovered the damage.

TRENDING: Popular Phoenix restaurant cited for having 7 major health code violations

Paint had been poured and thrown on walls, floors and appliances, including the stove and dishwasher. Other appliances were damaged or destroyed. Parts of the floor were covered in glass and tile from broken light fixtures. Fan blades had been broken off and shoved through the walls. The sheriff’s office says nearly every wall and floor inside the home was damaged to some degree.

The Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $600 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Call (800) 932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com. All calls and tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The unidentified voter reports that they were approached and followed by a group of individuals...
Arizona Secretary of State’s office refers voter intimidation complaint to Justice Department
Pinal County's hired election investigator says the county shouldn't have issues during the...
Investigator confident that Pinal County election problems shouldn’t repeat
County Supervisor Bill Gates addresses and updates the press for the upcoming 2022 election.
Maricopa County election officials try to ease concerns, dispel rumors
Special camp in Mesa spires teen girls on police, fire careers