Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of a woman following a dispute is now also wanted by authorities in Arizona.

On Wednesday, Las Vegas police advised that they were searching for Hunter Allen McGuire, 26, after he was accused of shooting and killing a woman Monday night in the southeast valley.

On Thursday, the Mohave County Sheriff’s office said they are now also looking for McGuire in connection with a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police said the Monday night incident took place in the 6200 block of Craigmont Avenue, near Jones Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

LVMPD said responding officers located an adult woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman was transported to UMC where she was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Las Vegas police had said McGuire, who was temporarily living with the female victim, was known to travel between Las Vegas and Kingman, Arizona, frequently.

According to authorities, McGuire was last seen driving a gray or silver Hyundai Elantra with Arizona plate K8A1B2A. Both agencies advise that he is to be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

According to Arizona authorities, Mohave Silent Witness has offered a reward of up to $4,000 for any information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information on McGuire’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or 702- 822-7777. You can also contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

