Man hit, killed while trying to cross Phoenix street on homemade motorized bicycle

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead after he was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street on his homemade motorized bicycle in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., investigators say 78-year-old Frank Camacho Aguilar was trying to cross on his bike near 29th Street and Broadway Road when he was hit by a driver in a black pickup truck. Aguilar was rushed to the hospital but later died.

The driver stayed at the scene until officers arrived. Police say he didn’t show signs of impairment. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the crash and saw the truck’s shattered windshield and crime tape roping off the road. The investigation is ongoing.

