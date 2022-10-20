In-N-Out is coming to Flagstaff, but it could be more than a year before it opens

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rumors are swirling in Coconino County about how you might soon be able to order “a double-double,” animal fries, and some old-fashioned style milkshakes. And yes, it’s true. In-N-Out is coming to town, but you might be waiting a while before you can indulge in a California-inspired burger.

A spokesperson tells Arizona’s Family that the restaurant chain is still in the development process to determine where to build out a new location. From there, the company says it takes about another eight or nine months to build, train the employees, and open up for business.

“Because it is early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline or anything like a potential opening date,” said Mike Abbate, the Assistant Vice President of Real Estate and Development.

The regional chain has developed a cult-like following since its founding in 1948, often ranking among one of the top fast food restaurants for customer service. It’s also one of the few chains to be privately owned, and not use the franchise model.

Until then, Flagstaffians have to make a nearly two-hour drive back to the Valley or take a mini-trip out to Prescott to get a taste of that signature burger, spread, and yellow chile peppers

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.