Gilbert families impacted by road expansion refuse to back down, hiring lawyers

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some families in Gilbert are bracing for a legal fight, pushing back against a road expansion project that cuts into their property. They say they’re losing more of their land than necessary.

The expansion project is for part of Ocotillo Road, stretching from Val Vista to Greenfield. Rich Robertson has lived along this road for 20 years. “We and everybody else moved out here because of the rural lifestyle,” he said.

They believe they will lose about half an acre with the Town of Gilbert’s decision to move forward with its plan to upgrade it to four lanes and a center turn lane. “They want 65 feet from the center line; we think a good compromise would be at 55 feet,” he said.

Robertson feels it’s all very unjust because when Gilbert took this to a vote, he could not voice his opposition since the property is technically in Maricopa County. “We went through this process hoping to have a seat at the table to talk about some way of accomplishing their goals but mitigate the impact on us and that just didn’t happen,” Robertson said.

Now he feels another battle will be the appraisal of his land the town will be acquiring. “Money will never solve the problem, but it’s the only thing you can negotiate on,” he said.

That’s why he has chosen to hire an attorney. “Eminent domain is a complicated body of law and we need guidance, so yes we’ve hired a lawyer and several other people have hired lawyers and we need that guidance to protect our rights to recover whatever loss we’re going to suffer from this project,” Robertson explained.

The Town of Gilbert issued this statement:

Providing and improving safety and transportation infrastructure in Gilbert to connect residents, visitors, and business owners is a significant and fundamental responsibility of the Town of Gilbert. ST0990, the widening of Ocotillo Road from Val Vista Drive to Greenfield Road, is a critical piece of infrastructure needed to provide connectivity in the southern part of the community. This corridor serves not just the residents in the immediate area but all of Gilbert, as well as our neighboring communities of Queen Creek and Chandler. These improvements have been identified in past general plans and transportation master plans and communicated to the public through a variety of mechanisms. In addition to ensuring the safe travels of all who use the roadway, the Town also has an obligation to provide for infrastructure, including public utilities, within the rights-of-way. The right-of-way needed for this project follows Gilbert’s standards for a minor arterial roadway and best supports the accommodation of the numerous critical underground utilities, including several water lines and a sewer line, as well as safety and sight line distances for the numerous driveways and streets that are accessed from Ocotillo Road. At the beginning of the project, Gilbert recognized the significant impact to the property owners and identified and pursued several compromises to the design to help minimize that impact. These include negotiating with the Roosevelt Water Conservation District (RWCD) and the Salt River Project to include their easements within the Town’s right of way, adding a storm drain and purchasing properties to develop drainage areas to gather the road’s stormwater, and adding a decomposed granite pathway over RWCD’s easement. Through the engaged and productive conversations with several of the impacted residents, the Town is also exploring additional safety enhancements for this corridor, such as speed monitoring signage. We are grateful for the opportunity to communicate with property owners in one-on-one discussions and will continue those discussions for their individual needs throughout the design and land acquisition process.

