Expect heavy traffic on the I-10 & Loop 101 in Glendale because of the Cardinals game

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll want to pack your patience if you plan to be miles from State Farm Stadium Thursday morning, as ADOT warns of heavy traffic ahead of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. and ADOT is recommending different routes depending on what part of the Valley, you’re traveling from. Those in the southeast end of the Valley like Chandler should use the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway to avoid the heavy congestion that Interstate 10 gets during the afternoon and evening commutes.

You should also drive early, with stadium lots opening up at 1 p.m., there’s plenty of time to avoid the afternoon traffic jam and you can visit the nearby Westgate Entertainment District for pre-game fun. The City of Glendale will also close the Loop 101 on-ramps from 2 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. to assist with traffic flow in the area.

After the game, once again, expected heavy traffic on the freeways and note the following closures:

Southbound Loop 101 off-ramps at Cardinals Way and Camelback Road from approximately 7:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

North and southbound Loop 101 HOV off-ramps at Maryland Avenue will be closed from 5:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

