DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery

FILE - U.S. DJ and producer Steve Aoki poses for a portrait in Mexico City, Aug. 31, 2022. Aoki's latest album "HiROQUEST: Genesis" released this month. (AP Photo/Berenice Bautista, File)(Berenice Bautista | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM MST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino.

The Proper Eats venue is being developed by Clique Hospitality group and is expected to open this winter.

The release says Pizzaoki is a “diverse and delicious take on New York-style pizzas,” that will feature classic pizzas to traditional white pizzas. Developers say the eatery will also feature vegan and cauliflower crust options.

Clique Hospitality says the 24,000-square-foot Proper Eats venue will feature 12 eateries on the second-level promenade of ARIA.

In addition to Aoki’s pizza eatery, other establishments to be featured at the venue will include the first Wexler’s Deli outside of Los Angeles; London’s Seoul Bird and Portland favorite Shalom Y’all.

For more information, visit www.propereatslasvegas.com.

