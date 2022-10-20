Cooler weather coming to Arizona this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The ridge of high pressure bringing us the mild weather of the past several days is beginning to weaken and move away from Arizona to the southeast. In its stead, a strong Pacific low will enter the Pacific Northwest by Friday and dig toward Arizona. Although the core of the storm will stay to the north of the state, it will be close enough to bring us much cooler weather, clouds, winds and, in some cases, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs on Friday in the deserts are expected to be around 90 degrees. We’ll be in the upper-80s as we transition to cooler weather on Saturday. Winds will also pick up Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, the strongest impact of the Pacific storm will be felt in Arizona‚ with Valley highs dropping into the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Besides clouds and wind, we’ll carry a slight chance for a shower in the forecast on Sunday, perhaps 20% or less. But it’s not the kind of rain chances you change your plans over.

In the mountains on Sunday, highs in many locations will not make it out of the 40s and overnight lows on Monday morning will be in the mid-20s, or colder, depending on your elevation. We’ll probably see a bit of light snow falling down to around 7,000 feet, but not accumulating. The main impact besides the wind will be a reminder that winter weather is just around the corner.

