Aspire Academy camp inspires Valley girls to learn about police, fire careers

This camp encourages girls to learn more about careers in fire and law enforcement.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Girl power was in full force at a special camp in Mesa! More than a dozen police and fire departments teamed up to train and inspire some teenage girls in the Valley.

More than 30 girls participated in the Aspire Academy. It’s a hands-on 4-day camp that introduces high school-age girls to careers in firefighting and law enforcement. Various valley agencies took part in this, teaching these young ladies various aspects about pursuing a career in serving and protecting. The camp was hosted at the City Of Mesa Public Safety Training Facility and these girls worked hard and had a great time.

