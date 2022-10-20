Aspire Academy camp inspires Valley girls to learn about police, fire careers
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Girl power was in full force at a special camp in Mesa! More than a dozen police and fire departments teamed up to train and inspire some teenage girls in the Valley.
More than 30 girls participated in the Aspire Academy. It’s a hands-on 4-day camp that introduces high school-age girls to careers in firefighting and law enforcement. Various valley agencies took part in this, teaching these young ladies various aspects about pursuing a career in serving and protecting. The camp was hosted at the City Of Mesa Public Safety Training Facility and these girls worked hard and had a great time.
