Woman dies after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

Phoenix police detectives responded to 23rd Street and Bell Road late Tuesday night.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:53 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by two cars on a busy stretch of north Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Phoenix police say it happened at 23rd Street and Bell Road, where they found a woman, who has not been identified yet, with numerous injuries lying on the road. One man who hit hurt her stayed on the scene as officers arrived.

Investigators, however, quickly learned that another car was involved and took off from the scene a short time after. At this time, police believe the woman was walking south on Bell Road when the man struck her before a second driver ran her off and kept going. Detectives don’t believe the initial driver involved was impaired. However, it’s not yet clear if he will face any charges.

An investigation is still underway. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

