Windy Wednesday ahead for Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Partly sunny and windy for your Wednesday across Arizona. In the Valey, look for easterly winds of 10-20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour. Even stronger winds are expected at higher elevations.

The windy weather today is being driven by a pressure gradient between strong high pressure to our north and low pressure to our south. Winds should peak late this morning and into the early afternoon before diminishing a bit later today. The next few days look less windy as well.

Seasonably warm and dry weather is set to continue through Friday, with slightly above-normal high temperatures near 90 degrees expected in the Valley. Big weather changes are on the horizon this weekend with the forecast arrival of an area of low pressure. This storm is set to drop down from the northwest and will bring colder air, windy weather this weekend, and a chance for rain and snow between late Saturday and Monday. At this point, rain chances are near 20 percent Saturday and 30 percent Sunday. A dusting of snow is possible late Sunday into early Monday in the highest elevations of our state.

Temperatures turn colder this weekend, with Valley highs in the upper 80s on Saturday, dropping to the upper 70s both Sunday and Monday with overnight lows in the 50s.

