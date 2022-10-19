Warm & windy Wednesday in the Phoenix area!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Strong high pressure is bringing sunny and warm conditions Valley-wide on your Wednesday, but it has been breezy! Wind gusts just under 30 mph have been common across the East and far West Valley communities this morning. A peak wind gust of 47 mph was recorded down in Tucson! Tonight, expect the winds to be much calmer out of the northeast, around 5-10 mph. Another warm day on Thursday, with highs likely around the 90-degree mark, a few degrees above average for this time of year under sunny skies.

Friday looks sunny, dry and warm as well before things start to change on Saturday. A strong trough of low pressure is forecast to slip towards the southwest with a significant dip in the jet stream to deliver much cooler air behind the low. This will kick off some partly to mostly cloudy conditions starting Saturday night through Sunday.

Our rain chances are slight, with the best chance of measurable rain will be Sunday at 30%. Of course, rain chances will improve in the upslope areas north and East of the Valley. Highs will drop into the upper 70′s. A light dusting of snow may be possible up north and in the White Mountains, but the main concern from this low for the High Country will be wind gusts in excess of 40 mph. Look for mostly sunny skies and a slight warming trend back into the lower 80′s by the middle of next week.

