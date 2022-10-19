Paul's Car Wash
Tolleson woman hit by dump truck has died, family says

The truck that hit the grandmother, who lost both of her legs as a result.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 75-year-old woman who was hit by a dump truck while walking with her granddaughter last week in Tolleson has passed away, according to her family.

It happened as Maria Miramontes and the 2-year-old were crossing the street in front of a stopped dump truck near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street last Monday morning, Oct. 10. Investigators said last week that the driver of the dump truck was stopped “either looking at maps or directions” and didn’t see her when he continued driving through the intersection.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Grandmother loses both legs after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson

Friends say Miramontes pushed her granddaughter to safety before being hit by the truck. The woman was rushed to a hospital and placed in the ICU. She lost both legs. On Monday, a week after the accident, the family made the decision to stop any further medical intervention, saying Miramontes had not been responding well to multiple surgeries. She died a short time later.

Now family members have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her children and grandchildren. Tap/click here to make a donation. Police are investigating possible driver impairment, but no arrests have been made.

