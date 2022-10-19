Paul's Car Wash
A special program with the Super Bowl Committee is helping feed Phoenix kids

Sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
One in every eight children in the U.S. are experiencing food insecurity.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One in every eight children in the U.S. are experiencing food insecurity.

Schools lunches are a lifeline for many students but still, many of those same students struggle whenever they’re not in school. One special program is trying to change that, one kid at a time. Grab and Go meals are being donated on carts in Gilbert public schools in the Valley as part of the lead up to the Super Bowl in February.

The cars are called Fuel Up to Play 60 and is a partnership between Mission 57 hunger and the NFL. Kids will have access to a variety of vegetables, milk and orange juice, cereal, and other healthy breakfast alternatives. If you know of someone or an organization making a difference in the community, nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and vieo.

