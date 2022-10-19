Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sibling alerted man who left toddler alone in the bathtub at Phoenix apartment, police say

Family members found the girl in the bathtub.
Family members found the girl in the bathtub.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old who died after being reportedly left in a bathtub in a Phoenix apartment home.

Phoenix Police got a check welfare call at an apartment around 4 p.m. near 27th and Glenrosa Avenue on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as the infant’s mother’s boyfriend, doing CPR on a one-year-old girl. Investigators learned that the man was taking care of the baby and three other children who were her siblings.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1-year-old girl dies after being pulled out of bathtub at Phoenix apartment

He had stepped away from the baby while she was in the tub and left one of her siblings with her to watch her. Later, one of the children reportedly told the man that something was wrong with the baby. That was when the man found the baby, pulled her out, started CPR, and called 911. The baby girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died later that night. There are no further details available. It’s not clear if the man will face any charges.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The City of Phoenix says it’s still talking trash--specifically the bulk trash building up...
Phoenix Councilmembers grill public works director over increasing delays with bulk trash pickup
A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself in to...
Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say
Winning lottery tickets expire after 180 days.
$4.3 million ‘The Pick’ lottery ticket sold in Mesa still unclaimed, lottery officials say
Police lights.
Police identify the man who was stabbed to death in east Phoenix