Sibling alerted man who left toddler alone in the bathtub at Phoenix apartment, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old who died after being reportedly left in a bathtub in a Phoenix apartment home.

Phoenix Police got a check welfare call at an apartment around 4 p.m. near 27th and Glenrosa Avenue on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as the infant’s mother’s boyfriend, doing CPR on a one-year-old girl. Investigators learned that the man was taking care of the baby and three other children who were her siblings.

He had stepped away from the baby while she was in the tub and left one of her siblings with her to watch her. Later, one of the children reportedly told the man that something was wrong with the baby. That was when the man found the baby, pulled her out, started CPR, and called 911. The baby girl was taken to a nearby hospital where she died later that night. There are no further details available. It’s not clear if the man will face any charges.

