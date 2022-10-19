Paul's Car Wash
Scottsdale police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers

The Scottsdale Police Department is warning the community about an ongoing phone scam.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam involving callers who pretend to be police employees.

To make the calls more authentic, scammers are using software that makes it appear as though they’re calling from the department. When victims see Scottsdale police on their caller ID and answer, scammers say they have a warrant and demand that it be paid over the phone with credit or gift cards or money orders. These scammers are said to be very threatening, and try to scare victims using personal information they found online. If payment isn’t sent, they threaten arrest.

Scottsdale police say that actual department employees will never ask for payment over the phone to clear a warrant, since warrant information is not released in that way. Officers ask that if a scammer calls you demanding payment, hang up the phone and call your local police department’s non-emergency number to report it.

If you are concerned that you may have a warrant, individuals are asked to contact their local court or police department. The Scottsdale Police Department’s non-emergency phone number 480-312-5000.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

