Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix widow says man dressed as fake worker entered home, stole jewelry in new scam

The jewelry belong to the widow's husband who died from pancreatic cancer.
The jewelry belong to the widow's husband who died from pancreatic cancer.(Arizona's Family)
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s a new scam out there, one that left one Phoenix woman without precious sentimental jewelry. The thief, posing as a utility worker, is asking to check houses for water contamination. “She noticed on her dresser that some of her jewelry was missing,” said Michael Buckmaster, the victim’s son.

TRENDING: Man accused of exposing himself, groping residents of 55+ age community near Mesa

On Monday, Yoshiko Buckmaster was relaxing at home when she got a knock at the door. “He presented himself that he worked for Arizona Water Services. He was wearing a badge that said that and it had some kind of number on there,” said Michael Buckmaster. The crook told Yoshiko Buckmaster her water might be contaminated and he needed to check. “He made her check her faucets by turning them on and off 10 times each,” her son recalled.

TRENDING: Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

That’s when the thief snuck into the bedroom and stole sentimental items. “That’s when I thought, ‘I think I hear something,’ so I said, ‘hmmm I better check my stuff, it’s right there.’ So I look and, empty,” Yoshi Buckmaster said. The jewelry, two rings and two watches, are valuable, totaling around $10,000. But it’s not the monetary value that upsets the family. “My father passed away four years ago. He had pancreatic cancer and obviously, it’s been hard on all of us but my mom, she’s held on to every item that had a lot of sentimental value from him,” said Michael Buckmaster.

TRENDING: Tolleson woman hit by dump truck has died, family says

Now, Yoshiko Buckmaster wants her items back and she wants others to be aware of potential scams. “It doesn’t matter, you know, the price. Cheap–it doesn’t matter. It’s got a lot of memories,” she said. According to APS, they will always make prior arrangements if they need to enter your home. If you get a knock from someone asking to check appliances, call the police.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

You’ll find the classic 1992-1993 Suns’ jerseys on sale in the team shop.
Phoenix Suns bringing new merch, food options to Footprint Center
Larry Fitzgerald (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
Phoenix Director of Public Works Joe Giudice (left) being pressed for answers about the delays...
Phoenix council members grill public works director over increasing delays with bulk trash pickup
The Scottsdale Police Department is warning the community about an ongoing phone scam.
Scottsdale police warn of scam callers pretending to be officers