Phoenix woman says ride sharing company reneged on $1,400 bonus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silver Brady is on a mission. The Phoenix mom of three is a driver for Uber Eats and as long as she keeps delivering food, she keeps making money.

“I do like it. I listen to my music and drive,” Silver told On Your Side. “I bring people food. Nobody gets mad when you bring them food,” she said. Silver started driving for Uber Eats back in August when she says she came across an Uber hiring campaign for new drivers. “If you sign up for it, and you complete 200 trips in 30 days or less, you get a bonus of $1,400,” she said about the ad.

Silver says she made 206 deliveries in 30 days and that she couldn’t wait to get her money. “I called in and spoke to someone, and she says ‘Yes, I see that you completed 206 trips and $1,400 is pending in your account.’” Silver never received that $1,400 bonus, and she said she made more than a dozen phone calls into Uber asking why. That’s when Silver says she was told that she applied for the wrong hiring campaign and actually did not qualify for the bonus. Uber claims that Silver wasn’t enrolled in the right program. She contacted On Your Side for help. “I figured I’d give it a shot. Because honestly, I feel that it’s pretty unfair,” she said. “I feel pretty defeated.”

On Your Side reached out to the company, asking Uber to look into Silver’s issue. They did, and according to this text message to Silver, an Uber representative stood by the initial claim that she “...did not enroll in the guarantee.” However, the company statement continued by saying, “I have made a one-time courtesy payment of $1,400 given the inconvenience this has caused you.”

Silver says she’s thrilled and said the only way the issue was resolved was because of On Your Side. “I have been trying forever to get that bonus,” she said. “I don’t think I ever would have seen the money if I did not get Gary Harper and On Your Side involved.”

