Paul's Car Wash
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

OKLAHOMA! is here in the Valley at ASU Gammage

The 2019 revival of Oklahoma! is here in the Valley.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre.

The 2019 Broadway revival performance is on tour and will be in Tempe until Oct. 23. This tour brings a brand new perspective to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show. No music or original script for the show has been altered, but the essence of the play has been transformed to bring the darker elements of the show to the forefront. Expect to see some things you’ve never seen before on stage. Grab your tickets here!

RELATED COVERAGE: ‘Oklahoma!’ revival show promises same iconic, American tale with a brand new vision

Good Morning, Arizona anchor Tess Rafols spoke with cast member Hunter Hoffman about the show. “This isn’t your grandmothers Oklahoma!” Hoffman said. “We’ve put a different lens on it, looking at the truth of the words that’s written into it. You’ve gotta come see it. The music is Bluegrass-y, folk, Americana music--which is right up my alley.”

Watch Hoffman play “O, What a Beautiful Morning!” from the show above in the video player!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dia de Muertos at Desert Botanical Garden
If you only do one thing next weekend, make sure it’s this!
Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre until Oct. 23.
Oklahoma! here in the Valley at ASU Gammage theatre
Travel company Expedia just dropped some important holiday travel hacks in light of the...
Looking for travel hacks for the upcoming holiday season? We got you
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on...
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi coming to Phoenix in May 2023