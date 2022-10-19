OKLAHOMA! is here in the Valley at ASU Gammage

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre.

The 2019 Broadway revival performance is on tour and will be in Tempe until Oct. 23. This tour brings a brand new perspective to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show. No music or original script for the show has been altered, but the essence of the play has been transformed to bring the darker elements of the show to the forefront. Expect to see some things you’ve never seen before on stage. Grab your tickets here!

Good Morning, Arizona anchor Tess Rafols spoke with cast member Hunter Hoffman about the show. “This isn’t your grandmothers Oklahoma!” Hoffman said. “We’ve put a different lens on it, looking at the truth of the words that’s written into it. You’ve gotta come see it. The music is Bluegrass-y, folk, Americana music--which is right up my alley.”

Watch Hoffman play “O, What a Beautiful Morning!” from the show above in the video player!

