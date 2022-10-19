Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city.

“Your whole neighborhood looks like a dump,” Phoenix resident Madison Morgan said. “It’s awful.”

Morgan lives in Zone 4 in the City of Phoenix, where bulk trash was supposed to be put out at the beginning of September and collected in the middle of the month. But a month later, that didn’t end up happening. “I’ve called once a week since to check in and see if there are any updates,” she said. “And every time I’ve talked with someone, it’s been a different story.”

Phoenix Deputy Public Works Director Lorizelda Stoeller says the city is looking to hire 50 commercial drivers license operators that can use equipment like tractors to remove the bulk trash. But that process hasn’t been smooth sailing. “A lot of our new hires that are coming in don’t have that same level of skill that we’re used to seeing,” Stoeller said. “So it’s taking us more time to train them in our specialized equipment.”

Stoeller says those Phoenix neighborhoods that have yet to be picked up will be cleared out as soon as possible. It will be at least a month delay for those with upcoming dates. But with Halloween and the holiday season just around the corner, Morgan’s running out of patience. “I’ve been leaving town as much as I can because I can’t stand being here,” she said. “I’ve even had a hard time pulling out of my own driveway when the trash was all over the street.”

Phoenix residents interested in knowing this year’s updated bulk trash collection schedule can check it out here. In addition, the 2023 collection schedule is here.

