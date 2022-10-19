Man who lit his house on fire did it to ‘burn the roof rats that spoke to him,’ documents say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who reportedly lit his north Phoenix home on fire on Saturday turned himself into police, telling them he did it to burn the roof rats that were talking to him.

On Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m., a man, later identified as Christopher Hamilton, turned himself into a Phoenix Police officer near I-17 and Carefree Highway. He told the officer that police were looking for him in connection with a house fire he’d started at his home on Saturday. Hamilton was arrested and according to court papers, told police that he’d used gasoline and a lighter to start the fire. Court papers say he also admitted to experimenting with fire and Molotov cocktails, was addicted to drugs, and had been using DMT, a hallucinogenic, and meth when he started the blaze.

According to court documents, Hamilton told investigators that he lit the house on fire to burn the roof rats that had been talking to him. He added that in the past, he shot out his mom’s car windows with a BB gun and slashed her tires, court papers say.

Hamilton alleged self-started fire happened on Saturday around 2:20 p.m. After Phoenix Fire officials put out the blaze, witnesses told investigators that the homeowner had been trying to put out the fire with a garden hose and left the area in his truck before officials could arrive. Witnesses also said that the man said his pets and mom were still inside the house. After fire officials put out the house fire, they found two dogs dead inside the home but no woman.

Hamilton is a prohibited possessor from prior convictions. He is now in jail, being held on a $10,000 bond, and faces various charges of arson and having a prohibited weapon.

