Man hospitalized after massive apartment fire in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters are actively working on a massive second-alarm apartment fire in Phoenix early Wednesday morning.

Initial reports of the blaze came in around 4:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Fire crews then quickly increased its response from a “first alarm” to a “second alarm,” indicating the severity of the fire and how many crews are needed to control the blaze.

At this time, investigators are still working on learning what started the fire. Still, at this point, they believe it started in a first-floor unit before extending to patios above the initial apartment. At its peak, more than 30 assisting crews and 70 to 80 firefighters were on the scene, fire officials said.

A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while fire crews worked actively treating a second patient whose status isn’t known. Fire officials are still working to determine the number of people displaced by a fire.

